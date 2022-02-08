MADISONVILLE -- The Class 4A State Ranked #2 Wildcats (13-2-1), after a shaky 1st half, put away the Mustangs from Madisonville, 10-3. The Wildcat defense allowed their most goals all season but put the hammer down in the second half to get to double digits offensively.
The Wildcats started off the scoring with an Arturo Nieto goal assisted by Diego Farias. Tony Garcia scored the second off a Nieto assist, the first of six on the evening.
Johan Hagberg converted a Garcia pass to get the third, and Andy Garcia took Farias' pass and scored. The Wildcats defense then allowed two uncharacteristic goals in a span of four minutes to give the Mustangs a sliver of hope, only down 4-2 at the half and the momentum seemingly swinging their way. The ‘Cats quickly dashed any thoughts of an upset when they scored their next goal about 10 minutes into the second half when Tony Garcia converted the Nieto assist. Farias was the next recipient of Nieto’s assist, scoring 7 minutes later.
Ty Carnes picked up the next two goals, both Nieto assists, to drive the lead to 8-2. A barrage of scoring took place in the last five minutes of the match with the Wildcats getting 2, Tony Garcia from Nieto and Nieto from Carnes, and the Mustangs getting the final with two minutes left to bring the final to 10-3. The Wildcats retake the field on Tuesday evening at 5pm in Trinity.
JV1 defeated the JV Mustangs, 5-2. The JV1 got goals from Adrian Estrada, Arturo Garcia, Dylan Hernandez, and two from Carlos Martinez. Assists were collected by Manny Campa, Estrada and Joseph Aceituno.
JV2 lost to the Tyler High JV2, 4-0, on Monday evening.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 6-18 (+18)
- Lufkin Hudson 6-12 (+4)
- Diboll 5-11 (+4)
- Crockett 5-10 (+2)
- Livingston 5-9 (3)
- Madisonville 5-8 (-3)
- Westwood 5-4 (-3)
- New Waverly 5-0 (-11)
- Trinity 6-0 (-17)
Match Day 6 Scores
- Palestine 10, Madisonville 3
- Lufkin Hudson 1, Westwood 0
- Diboll 0, Crockett 0 (Diboll wins pks 1-0)
- Livingston 8, Trinity 0
- New Waverly, bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.