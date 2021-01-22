LUFKIN – The Palestine Wildcats (6-4-2) proved Thursday why they are the 12th ranked 4A soccer program in the state on the opening day of the Lufkin Hudson Tournament.
The Wildcats opened the tournament against the Jasper Bulldogs.
The offense came alive with a 10-0 win. Gary Munoz led the charge scoring the first four goals of the game.
Munoz was joined in the first half on the score sheet by Ty Carnes to head to halftime with a 5-0 lead. Michael Chaidez, Luis Castillo, Arturo Nieto, Tony Garcia and Ian Garcia added goals in the second half to bring the total to 10.
The assists for the game were from Nieto with three, Carnes and Ian Garcia with 2 a piece, and David Arredondo, Tony and Andy Garcia with one each.
Jesus Vigil and Mauricio Garcia shared the clean sheet with Garcia getting 18 minutes between the pipes in his varsity debut.
Outstanding play in the back by Rico Avila, Yoriel Reyes, Ian Oliva, Chaidez, Arredondo and Tony Garcia helped preserve the clean sheet.
The ‘Cats will continue in the Hudson Tournament today against the undefeated 5A #15 Port Neches-Groves Indians.
