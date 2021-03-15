The 4A state-ranked #6 Palestine Wildcats (19-5-2) defeated the Diboll Lumberjacks, 4-0, on Friday evening. Tony Garcia got the night started with a goal, five minutes into the match, on an assist from Arturo Nieto. Nieto scored next, after receiving a beautiful pass from Diego Farias. Andy Garcia netted the last two, one in each half, assisted by Ian Garcia and Ian Oliva.
Jesus Vigil was credited with the clean sheet, with help from David Arredondo, Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, Ian Oliva, Alex Garcia and Diego Oliva.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 65 games. The Wildcats celebrate senior night against Lufkin Hudson on Tuesday evening.
Matchday 12 Results
Palestine 4, Diboll 0
Livingston 8, Madisonville 3
Crockett 5, Westwood 0
New Waverly 4, Lufkin Hudson 4 (NW wins shootout 3-2)
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
x-Palestine 12-36 (+36)
x-Livingston 12-33 (+29)
x-Crockett 12-24 (+2)
Diboll 12-18 (0)
Madisonville 12-12 (-14)
New Waverly 12-11 (-15)
Lufkin Hudson 12-7 (-14)
Westwood 12-3 (-24)
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
