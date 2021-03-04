The 4A state-ranked #6 Palestine Wildcats (16-5-2) were finally able to finish out the first round of the district schedule with a 7-0 victory over the Hudson Hornets. Arturo Nieto got the ‘Cats out of the gate with the first two goals of the match, assisted by David Arredondo and Tony Garcia.
Garcia added a penalty kick to take a 3-0 lead to halftime. Ty Carnes heated up in the second half, scoring two goals assisted by Garcia and Nieto. Carnes and Nieto both completed their hat tricks in the final minute of the game with Nieto getting his at 58 seconds off a Yoriel Reyes pass, and Carnes converting an Andy Garcia pass with 10 seconds left.
Michael Chaidez and Luis Castillo, pressed into emergency keeper service, split the clean sheet, with help from Arredondo, Reyes, Ricoh Avila, Ian Oliva, Alex Garcia, Diego Oliva and Daniel Hernandez.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 62 games. The Wildcats take on the Madisonville Mustangs at home on Friday evening.
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
Palestine 9-27 (+27)
Livingston 9-24 (+20)
Diboll 9-17 (+6)
Crockett 9-15 (-5)
Madisonville 9-9 (-10)
New Waverly 9-9 (-11)
Lufkin Hudson 9-4 (-11)
Westwood 9-3 (-16)
