The 4A state-ranked #7 Palestine Wildcats (11-5-2) defeated New Waverly, 11-0, on Monday night.
The Wildcats playing their first game in 14 days came out slow before they put it in gear and got a lot of playing time for some of the younger players. Ty Carnes started off the scoring with a goal off an Ian Garcia assist. Luis Castillo followed up with a goal off an Ian Oliva assist.
Carnes added another one off a Tony Garcia assist. Diego Farias put one in on Garcia’s second assist. Farias and Garcia hooked up again, only in reverse, to cap the first half scoring. The second half opened with two Farias’ goals, assisted by Ricoh Avila and Garcia once again. Garcia scored another assisted by Carnes.
Andy Garcia jumped on the score sheet assisted by Alex Garcia. Alex Garcia turned around and scored off an Adrian Estrada assist. Yerri Ayala finished the scoring with an assist from Gary Munoz.
Jesus Vigil and Agustin Ruiz shared the clean sheet with help from Avila, David Arredondo, Michael Chaidez, Yoriel Reyes, Ian Oliva, Diego Oliva, Alex Garcia and Gonzalo De La Cruz.
Arath Chavez made his varsity debut. The victory extends the district winning streak to 57 games and the ‘Cats will take on the Livingston Lions tonight for sole possession of first place in district.
Matchday 4
Palestine 11, New Waverly 0
Crockett 1, Lufkin Hudson 0
Livingston 4, Diboll 0
Madisonville 3, Westwood 1
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
Livingston 4-12 (+12)
Palestine 4-12 (+12)
Diboll 4-8 (-2)
Crockett 4-6 (-3)
Lufkin Hudson 4-4 (-3)
Madisonville 4-3 (-4)
New Waverly 4-3 (-7)
Westwood 4-0 (-9)
