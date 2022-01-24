PALESTINE -- The Class 4A state ranked #1 Wildcats (8-2-2) travelled to Crockett and defeated the Bulldogs, 5-1. In the 15thminute, Diego Farias popped a Tony Garcia pass over the Bulldog keepers head and into the goal.
In the 27th minute, Garcia converted a Dylan Jones pass to the back post to double up the lead. Coming out of half time, in the 54th minute, Farias netted his second goal, off a Johan Hagberg assist.
A minute later, Ty Carnes stole a Crockett pass, sprinted the length of the field and slipped it past the keeper. In the 63rd minute, Farias returned the favor to Garcia, who scored his second of the game. The Bulldogs converted a late penalty kick to spoil the clean sheet bid.
The victory extends the ‘Cats district winning streak to 69 games over seven years. The Wildcats return to the pitch against the Livingston Lions on Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
16-4A Table Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
Palestine 2-6 (+6)
Lufkin Hudson 2-6 (+4)
Westwood 1-3 (+2)
Crockett 2-3 (0)
Diboll 2-3 (-1)
Madisonville 2-2 (-2)
Livingston 1-1 (0)
New Waverly 2-0 (-3)
Trinity 2-0 (-5)
Match Day 2 Scores
Palestine 5, Crockett 1
Lufkin Hudson 3, Madisonville 1
Diboll 2, New Waverly 1
Westwood 5, Trinity 3
Livingston, bye
