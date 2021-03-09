NEW WAVERLY -- The 4A state-ranked #8 Palestine Wildcats (18-5-2) pushed the New Waverly Bulldogs to the brink of playoff elimination Monday evening with a 11-0 victory. Arturo Nieto sparked the ‘Cats with the first goal of the match assisted by Tony Garcia.
Garcia scored one of his own, assisted by David Arredondo. Gary Munoz placed himself on the score sheet next with help from Garcia.
Diego Farias put in the next two assisted by Nieto and Ian Garcia. Ian Garcia then netted one from Michael Flynn. Ty Carnes finished the first half scoring assisted by Munoz.
Second half scoring was started by Andy Garcia, the assist going to Nieto. Munoz finished out the game with three goals, giving him four on the evening, assisted by Farias and twice by Carnes.
Luis Castillo was credited with the clean sheet, with help from Arredondo, Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, Ian Oliva, Alex Garcia, Daniel Hernandez and Diego Oliva.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 64 games. The Wildcats travel to Diboll to take on the Lumberjacks Friday evening.
Matchday 11 Results
Palestine 11, New Waverly 0
Lufkin Hudson at Crockett (Tuesday)
Diboll at Livingston (Tuesday)
Westwood at Madisonville (Tuesday)
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
x-Palestine 11-33 (+33)
x-Livingston 10-27 (+23)
Diboll 10-18 (+6)
Crockett 10-18 (-4)
Madisonville 10-9 (-13)
New Waverly 11-9 (-15)
Lufkin Hudson 10-6 (-11)
Westwood 10-3 (-19)
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
