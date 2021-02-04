PALESTINE – The 4A #6 Wildcats (8-5-2) opened district play with a 6-0 win over the Crockett Bulldogs. The Wildcats got off to a sputtering start not being able to put away early chances. They finally broke through on the score sheet when Tony Garcia headed in a Diego Farias corner kick.
Four minutes later, the Garcia-Farias connection struck again on another corner with Garcia chesting the ball in. The ’Cats took a 2-0 advantage to the half.
The second half was a different story. Gary Munoz flipped a Ty Carnes pass over the keepers head to start the scoring after the half. Carnes then converted a long cross to the backpost by Ian Oliva.
Arturo Nieto scored the third of the period off a Michael Flynn throw in. Munoz took a Nieto pass and capped the scoring for the evening.
Jesus Vigil logged the clean sheet with help from defenders Oliva, Ricoh Avila, Michael Chaidez, Yoriel Reyes, David Arredondo, Alex Garcia, and Luis Castillo. T
he win extends the ‘Cats district winning streak to 54 games. Palestine will meet crosstown rival Westwood on Friday at 6pm.
Matchday 1
Diboll 4, Madisonville 2
Livingston 5, Lufkin Hudson 0
New Waverly v. Westwood (Wednesday)
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
Livingston 1-3 (+3)
Palestine 1-3 (+3)
Diboll 1-3 (+2)
New Waverly 0-0 (0)
Westwood 0-0 (0)
Madisonville 1-0 (-2)
Crockett 1-0 (-3)
Lufkin Hudson 1-0 (-3)
