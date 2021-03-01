Palestine Wildcats

Palestine's Ian Garcia (15) chases down a ball against the Crockett Bulldogs Friday. 

The 4A sixth-ranked Palestine Wildcats (14-5-2) knocked off the Crockett Bulldogs, 4-1, on Friday night, to hold on to their undefeated district record and district lead.

Michael Chaidez opened they scoring with a goal off of an Arturo Nieto assist. That was all the ‘Cats would get in the first half with Crockett playing a swarming defense.

The second half opened up a little more with the Bulldogs beginning to tire. Diego Farias scored two goals, a penalty kick and one from a Tony Garcia assist.

Crockett scored their lone goal of the night, lofting a ball over the keeper’s head from 50 yards out. Garcia scored off a Ty Carnes assist, seconds before the final whistle, to cap the scoring for the evening.

The victory extended the district winning streak to 60 games.

Matchday 7

Palestine 4, Crockett 1

Livingston 2, Lufkin Hudson 0

New Waverly 2, Westwood 1

Diboll 3, Madisonville 0

Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)

Palestine 7-21 (+21)

Livingston 7-18 (+14)

Crockett 7-12 (-4)

Diboll 7-11 (+1)

New Waverly 7-9 (-6)

Madisonville 7-6 (-9)

Lufkin Hudson 7-4 (-7)

Westwood 7-3 (-10)

