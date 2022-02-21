DIBOLL – The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (16-2-1) held off the up-and-coming #20 Diboll, 3-0. The game brought a playoff type atmosphere with the fast and physical play and some raucous Diboll fans. Ty Carnes started off the scoring with a one touch shot off an Arturo Nieto pass, past the frozen Lumberjack keeper.
Later Nieto sent another ball into the box that Tony Garcia took a swing at and the ball found the back of the net. The final goal was a beautiful header by Andy Garcia of a Diego Farias corner kick.
Chris Vigil was assisted by David Arredondo, Juan Lopez, Ricoh Avila and Diego Oliva by keeping the clean sheet. The Wildcats will continue the second round hosting the Crockett Bulldogs on Tuesday evening.
The Palestine Wildcats district winning streak now sits at 76 games.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 9-27 (+27)
- Livingston 9-19 (+11)
- Diboll 9-19 (+4)
- Lufkin Hudson 9-15 (+2)
- Madisonville 9-14 (-1)
- Crockett 9-13 (-1)
- Westwood 8-7 (-4)
- New Waverly 9-6 (-14)
- Trinity 9-0 (-24
Match Day 10 Scores
- Palestine 3, Diboll 0
- Crockett 4, Trinity 1
- Livingston 2, Madisonville 0
- Lufkin Hudson 5, New Waverly 1
- Westwood, bye
