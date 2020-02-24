The Palestine Wildcats extended their home winning streak to 60 following their 6-0 victory over the Mexia Blackcats Friday.
The Wildcats played well in the first half tallying five goals, they only scored one in the second trying different combinations and getting some younger players some experience.
Luis Rangel opened the scoring on an assist from J.J. Garcia. Jose Sanchez netted the next on a Jhan Vazquez assist. Andy Garcia scored the next two with assists from his twin, Tony, and Michael Chaidez. Gary Munoz closed out the first half scoring with an assist from Arturo Nieto. Diego Farias joined the scoring party for the only second half goal.
Christian Hutchinson secured another clean sheet with help from Vazquez, Brian Armenta, Yoriel Reyes, Lizardo Lemus, Esiel Vigil, Ian Oliva, Alex Garcia and David Arredondo.
Ladycats remain undefeated in district
The Palestine Ladycats continued their district play dominance in a 7-1 defeat of the Mexia Lady Blackcas Friday.
The girls came out ready to play and played good soccer. Palestine dominated the entire time and went to half time with an advantage on the scoreboard of 5-0.
During the second half, the ladycat added two more goals to their account, and gave up a goal ending a streak of District clean sheets leaving it at 9 consecutive district clean sheets.
Sarai Trejo opened up the scoring session assisted by Izabel Simien. Camila Dominguez added to the scoreboard scoring her second "poker" of the season (4 goals in a match) assisted by Izabel Simien (who had a total of 3 assists for the night), Angela Ledesma, and Anahi Hernandez.
Mikayla Flynn scored a "brace" (tow goals in a match) assisted by Izabel Simien, and on a Penalty Kick during the second half.
Other standouts for the night are Lauren Rocha, Mia Ramirez, Jennifer Aguilar and Delaney Fletcher.
The Ladycats record now is 7-9-3 for the season and 3-0 in District. Palestine is seated in first place in district as they enter the final game of the first-round of district play.
They'll be back in action tonight as they travel to Madisonville to play the Lady Mustangs with JV playing at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7:00 p.m.
The Wildcats (22-1-0, 4-0-0) stay atop the table with 12 points. They run their district winning streak to 47. Palestine will take on the Madisonville Mustangs Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m at Wildcat Stadium.
