PALESTINE -- The Class 4A state ranked #3 Wildcats (9-2-2) were bottled up for 50 minutes, but when the explosion came it was devastatingly beautiful. The Livingston Lions came to town in what they were hoping was a chance to make a statement in district play.
The Lions played toe to toe with the Wildcats, even scoring the first goal 4 minutes into the second half. Livingston had visions of an upset and sitting at the top of the table, but all they had accomplished was lighting a fuse that was going to bring the house down on top of them. The Wildcats answered back with an Alex Garcia headed conversion of an Arturo Nieto corner kick.
One minute later, Nieto took a pass from Ty Carnes and placed it right inside the post to snatch the lead. Nieto got his second, from distance, when he received a Diego Farias pass and a low shot slipped right through the keepers legs into the goal. Farias jumped on the score sheet converting a Tony Garcia pass just past the keeper’s outstretched arm. Ty Carnes hit an absolute banger when he got a Tony Garcia pass and lasered it into the goal.
Dylan Jones capped the ‘Cats scoring, redirecting a Nieto corner kick into the net. When the dust settled, the Wildcats had pumped in 6 goals in 20 minutes. Livingston was able to add a goal with 3 minutes left in the game to bring the final score to 6-2. The Wildcats’ district winning streak is now at 70 games.
JV1 (7-3-3) tied the Lions JV 2-2. The first goal Kevin Quincin scored a Manny Campa pass and the second goal Raydon Vasquez converted a penalty kick.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday at Lufkin Hudson.
16-4A Table Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
Palestine 3-9 (+9)
Lufkin Hudson 3-9 (+7)
Diboll 3-6 (+2)
Madisonville 3-5 (0)
Crockett 2-3 (0)
Westwood 2-3 (-1)
Livingston 2-1 (-3)
New Waverly 3-0 (-5)
Trinity 3-0 (-8)
Match Day 2 Scores
Palestine 6, Livingston 2
Lufkin Hudson 6, Trinity 0
Diboll 5, Westwood 0
Madisonville 3, New Waverly 1
Crockett, bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.