PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats return home from their Pine Tree tournament run to host their 11th Annual Wildcat Soccer Classic this weekend.
Palestine will be included in group a with Whitehouse (5-0), Pine Tree (1-3-1), Mexia (1-4) and Kaufman (2-4).
Group b includes Waco La Vega, Kilgore, Mabank, Lindale and Nacogdoches. The Wildcats have losses against Nacogdoches and Whitehouse this season and a tie against Kilgore.
Palestine's has an early rematch against Whitehouse Thursday, at 11:30 a.m followed by a 7 p.m. battle against Pine Tree.
The Wildcats will battle Kaufman, Friday, at 11:30 a.m. and Mexia Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Group a and b second-place finishers will play Saturday at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the first-place finishers from each group at 6 p.m.
Pool play games will be 35 minute halves with a 5 minute half-time. There will be a running clock unless there is an injury or a penalty kick.
Saturday final games will be 40 minute halves with a 10 minute half-time and if tied at end of regulation, two 10 minute overtime periods (golden goal).
