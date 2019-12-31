The Palestine Wildcats finished their scrimmage schedule Monday afternoon with a 3-3 draw against Class 5A Nacogdoches Dragons.
The Dragons scored the first goal of the game two minutes in with a nice shot into the upper 90. The ’Cats responded with a goal seven minutes later on Luis Rangel’s goal off a Lizardo Lemus assist.
With three minutes left in the half, Jonathan Sanchez blasted a shot that grazed off the bottom of the crossbar into the back of the net. Sanchez added to the lead with a goal off an Andy Garcia pass. The Dragons scored two goals in the final two minutes after the Wildcats pulled their starters in preparation for the Liberty Hill Tournament this weekend.
The Wildcats will face traditional Class 4A powers Progreso, Liberty Hill, Midlothian Heritage and Alvarado.
Junior Varsity A: Nacogdoches 2, Palestine 1
The JVA 'Cats dropped a heartbreaker to the JV Dragons, 2-1. Luis Castillo scored off a Lawson Weber assist in the first half. They held the lead until the Dragons found the back of the net twice in the final nine minutes. The JVA will take part in the Jacksonville Tournament this weekend to start their regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.