The Palestine Wildcats have moved up to the second-ranked team in MaxPreps latest 4A soccer rankings.
The Wildcats (29-5-2) defeated 12th ranked Community (Nevada) last week, 1-0, on the field of Lion Memorial Stadium Tuesday.
This week Palestine is paired against the Celina Bobcats who defetaed the Paris Wildcats Tuesday, 3-2. Paris was formerly ranked third overall in class 4A by MaxPreps, had won 16 consecutive games and how outscored their playoff opponents 16-3 heading into that Regional Semifinals matchup.
Celina finished second District 11-4A behind Community (Nevada). Celina tied Community in their first district matchup of the season, 2-2, before losing to them 2-0 in their second meeting.
Celina has not moved in the rankings since upsetting Paris as they stand pat at 25th.
Palestine will travel to City Bank Stadium in Forney Friday for their Regional Finals matchup against Celina.
The winner of that matchup will advance to the state tournament and play the winner of 19th ranked Diamond Hill-Jarvis and 6th ranked Mineral Wells.
