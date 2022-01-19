PALESTINE -- District started early this year for the Palestine Wildcats. With the addition of another team that takes the district to nine teams, the Wildcats had to start on what is traditionally their third tournament week. The state ranked 4A #3 ‘Cats opened up with a much-improved Diboll Lumberjack squad.
Diboll was able to keep the Wildcats off the score sheet for the first 11 minutes of the game until Tony Garcia found twin brother Andy Garcia for the opener. About 10 minutes later, a miscommunication in front of the goal allowed the Lumberjacks to even things back up. Four minutes before the half Tony Garcia converted an Arturo Nieto slotted ball to retake the lead and the Wildcats never looked back.
Ty Carnes, assisted by Tony Garcia, and Andy Garcia, assisted by Diego Farias, added two more in the second to bring the final score to 4-1 and bring the Wildcats district winning streak to 68 games. The Wildcats next take the pitch in Crockett on Friday at 5pm.
16-4A Table Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Crockett 1-3 (+3)
- Palestine 1-3 (+3)
- Lufkin Hudson 1-3 (+2)
- Madisonville 1-2 (0)
- Livingston 1-1 (0)
- New Waverly 1-0 (-2)
- Diboll 1-0 (-3)
- Trinity 1-0 (-3)
- Westwood 0-0 (0)
Match Day 1 Scores
- Palestine 4, Diboll 1
- Crockett 7, Trinity 0
- Lufkin Hudson 2, New Waverly 0
- Madisonville 2, Livingston 2 (Madisonville wins pks)
- Westwood, bye
