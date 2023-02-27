PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats began the second round of district play Friday with 7-1 win over the Diboll Lumberjacks.
Friday evening the Lumberjacks arrived at Wildcat Stadium with one goal, knock the 4A #1 Palestine Wildcats (20-0-1) off their perch. And for 70 minutes they gave the ‘Cats all they could handle. However, when the Lumberjacks ran out of gas the Palestine goals came quick.
While Diboll couldn’t end the district winning streak, which extended to 91 games, they were able to end the defensive scoreless streak at 794 minutes when they got on the scoreboard first with a deflection in front of the goal that found the back of the net.
It was the first district goal the Wildcats have given up and only the seventh all season. It was also only the second time the ‘Cats have trailed all year. Diboll was able to hold the lead for 17 minutes before Andy Garcia scored on a cross from Tony Garcia. Nine minutes later, Tony finished an Ian Garcia cross into the box to take the lead into halftime.
The 2-1 score held until just past the halfway mark of the second half when Ian Garcia found Andy Garcia for the insurance goal. At the 10-minute mark the goal avalanche began, with the ‘Cats scoring 4 goals to end the game. Reece Garcia converted a Rolando Gallegos pass for the goal.
Gallegos then scored one of his own assisted by Juan Lopez. Gallegos found Ty Carnes to get goal six and Ismael Gonzalez found a ball in front of the net and slammed it home to cap the scoring at 7-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.