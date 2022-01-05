PALESTINE -- The Palestine Wildcats (1-0) opened the regular season with a 5-2 victory over the Henderson Lions. The teams went to the half deadlocked at 0-0, but the floodgates opened in the second. Andy Garcia opened the scoring off a Johan Hagberg assist.
Two minutes later Diego Farias doubled the lead, converting a Ty Carnes assist. The Lions scored to bring the score to 2-1. Carnes added an insurance goal off a nice Arturo Nieto pass. The Lions struck again to trim the lead back to one. The Wildcats scored two lightning quick goals in less than a minute to close it out. The first was Arath Chavez from Garcia, the second Garcia from Farias.
JV1 got their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the JV Lions. Raydon Vasquez had a goal and Mario Escalante had a pk goal and assisted Vasquez's goal.
The Wildcats travel to Pine Tree Thursday for their first tournament of the season. They return home next weekend where they’ll host their annual Wildcats soccer tournament.
