The 4A state-ranked #6 Palestine Wildcats (9-5-2) dismantled the cross-town Palestine Westwood Panthers, 18-0, in the opening leg of the Palestine Derby on Friday night.
The Wildcats were hitting on all cylinders from the opening whistle. Ty Carnes opened the scoring on a pass from Diego Farias. Arturo Nieto assisted Tony Garcia on the second. Gary Munoz netted the next two goals on assists from Michael Chaidez and Carnes. Nieto and Carnes hooked up for the next goal getting Carnes his second assist of the evening.
Diego Oliva, who along with Adrian Estrada was making his varsity debut, scored two minutes after he left the bench on a David Arredondo assist, to get the Wildcats to 6-0. The Garcia twins teamed up for the seventh goal, Andy with the goal and Tony with the assist.
Munoz set up Luis Castillo for his first goal of the game, and then seconds later scored his own goal on a Michael Flynn assist. Birthday boy, Raul Ramirez, scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Ian Garcia, just before the halftime whistle. Nieto opened the second half with two goals assisted by Ricoh Avila and Carnes. Tony Garcia scored on a Nieto assist. Munoz added the next two from Andy Garcia and Farias.
Tony Garcia added two more receiving assists from brother Andy and Farias. Farias capped the scoring with 16 minutes left in the game with a PK. Jesus Vigil and Agustin Ruiz shared the clean sheet with help from Avila, Arredondo, Chaidez, Yoriel Reyes, the Oliva Brothers, Alex Garcia and Daniel Hernandez.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 55 games and the ‘Cats will travel to take on the Madisonville Mustangs on Monday.
Matchday 2
Palestine 18, Westwood 0
Diboll 7, New Waverly 2
Livingston 7, Crockett 0
Lufkin Hudson 3, Madisonville 2
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
Livingston 2-6 (+6)
Palestine 2-6 (+6)
Diboll 2-6 (+5)
Lufkin Hudson 2-3 (-2)
New Waverly 2-3 (-2)
Madisonville 2-0 (-3)
Westwood 2-0 (-4)
Crockett 2-0 (-6)
