The Wildcats (5-4-2) finished with a second place finish in the 11th Annual Wildcat Classic.
On Friday, the ‘Cats picked up two victories against the Kaufman Lions and the Mexia Blackcats. The morning game saw the Wildcats have their best game of the tournament defeating the 5A Lions, 3-0. Palestine took a 1-0 halftime lead on a Ty Carnes goal off of a Luis Rangel assist. In the second half, Carnes scored his second of the game, this time on a pass from Arturo Nieto. The third and final goal came Rangel off a Nieto assist. Jesus Vigil got the clean sheet with help from defenders Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, David Arredondo, Gonzalo De La Cruz, and Alex Garcia.
In the evening match, Mexia scored first with 14 minutes in the half to take a 1-0 lead into the break. The Wildcats came out on fire in the second half dominating the Blackcats in the second half, eventually getting a hat trick from Arturo Nieto. The first two goals came on beautiful thru balls from Gary Munoz and the third was from Luis Rangel that Nieto slid under the keeper from 25 yards out.
Saturday evening the ‘Cats fell to the Kilgore Bulldogs, 4-0, in the championship game. The Bulldogs scored their first goal with 23 minutes left in the first half, which seem to energize them and the Wildcats could never get the momentum swung back in their favor, playing their fifth game in three days.
The Wildcats return to action next Thursday in the Lufkin Hudson Tournament.
