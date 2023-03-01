PALESTINE -- After starting slow Friday night against Diboll, the 4A #1 Palestine Wildcats (21-0-1) were focused on a quick start, maximum effort and concentration for a full 80 minutes. Mission accomplished.
The ‘Cats scored two goals in the first 20 seconds of the game and rolled to a 24-0 win over the Trinity Tigers.
The Wildcats were able to spread the playing time around with 23 players seeing the field and 18 of them getting at least 30 minutes on the pitch. Freshman and JV callups scored 10 of the goals. Rolando Gallegos led all scorers with 5 goals and 2 assists. Tony Garcia and Ty Carnes had 4 goals each, Garcia with 4 assists, Carnes with 3. Reece and Ian Garcia both contributed hat tricks, Reece with 2 assists, Ian with 1. Single goals came from Andy Garcia, Sebastian Ledesma, Idowu Olawoore and Ismael Gonzales. Juan Lopez got two assists. Other assists were handed out by Adrian Estrada, Ledesma, Raydon Vasquez, Olawoore, and Gonzales.
Justus Musil got the clean sheet aided in his effort by Chris Vigil, Lopez, Ricoh Avila, Diego Oliva, David Arredondo, Ledesma, Vasquez, Christian Parker, Andy Marroquin and Cruz Villanueva.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday visiting the Madisonville Mustangs.
Standings Games Played-Points. (District Goal Differential)
Palestine 9-27 (+27)
Jacksonville 9-24 (+19)
Madisonville 9-18 (+4)
Lufkin Hudson 9-15 (-1)
Crockett 9-13 (-3)
Diboll 9-8 (-7)
Westwood 9-3 (-13)
Trinity 9-0 (-27)
Tuesday’s Games
Palestine 24, Trinity 0
Lufkin Hudson 2, Crockett 2 (Hudson wins PKs)
Madisonville 1, Diboll 0
Jacksonville 9, Westwood 0
