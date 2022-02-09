PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats enjoyed their highest scoring game of the season in their 15-0 domination of the Trinity Tigers.
The Wildcats were riding high off of a six-game district win streak entering Tuesday. In that win streak included their previous two outings where they hit double-digit scoring in each contest. However, Wildcats saw an opportunity to improve on that standing with a 15-point performance Tuesday.
Arturo Nieto was the team’s highest scorer with five goals and four assists. Diego Farias followed him with three goals and three assists. Johan Hagberg and Tony Garcia each contributed two goals. Mario Escalante, Ty Carnes and Andy Garcia all had one goal.
The Wildcats will be off the remainder of the week until their Tuesday home matchup against the Westwood Panthers.
