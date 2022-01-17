PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats reclaimed their tournament trophy following their win over the Kilgore Bulldogs Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats (6-2-2) had this date circled on their calendar all year, the chance to reclaim their tournament trophy that had left to spend the year in Kilgore after a 4-0 loss in last year’s championship game. The opportunity was made all the sweeter when a Lindale victory over Whitehouse propelled Kilgore into this year’s Final. The ‘Cats came out fast with Ty Carnes finding Tony Garcia for the first tally on the scoresheet in the 4th minute of the match.
In the 18th minute, Kilgore was able to equalize after keeper Chris Vigil stonewall a shot from the Kilgore forward that ricocheted off the Bulldog back into the net. In the 23rd minute, Andy Garcia collected a pass from Johan Hagberg and deposited it just inside the left post to put the ‘Cats on top once again, 2-1. The score remained unchanged until the final minute of the game when Kilgore was awarded a penalty kick that they converted to tie the score at 2-2.
The game moved to penalty kicks to determine the championship. The ‘Cats would not be denied. Diego Farias, Arturo Nieto, Ty Carnes, and Andy Garcia all converted their chances while Vigil blocked one Bulldog shot and another went sailing over the goal, leaving the Wildcats celebrating the trophy’s safe return home. Chris Vigil, Arturo Nieto, Diego Farias and Ty Carnes were named to the All-Tournament Team, with Carnes being named MVP. The Wildcats start district play by hosting the Diboll Lumberjacks on Tuesday at 5pm.
