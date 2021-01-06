HENDERSON – The Wildcats (0-0-1) opened the regular season on Monday night, with a 1-1 tie with the Henderson Lions. The Lions came out of the gate with a high intensity, but the ‘Cats defense was able to keep them at bay in the first half to keep it 0-0 at the half.
Twelve minutes into the second half, the Lions were able to score on a cross to finally solve the Palestine defense.
The Wildcats netted the equalizer eleven minutes later. Arturo Nieto received a pass from Andy Garcia, cut back on the Lions’ defender, and slotted a left-footed shot just inside the right post past the diving keeper. Time ran out as Palestine scrambled to get set up for a corner kick.
The Wildcats will continue their season this weekend at the Pine Tree Tournament: Nacogdoches and Pine Tree on Thursday, Whitehouse and Hallsville on Friday and Kilgore on Saturday.
JVA 3, Henderson 1
JVA (1-0-0) got their first regular season win on Monday night over Henderson’s JV, 3-1. Adrian Estrada headed in the first goal off a David Arredondo corner kick. Arath Chavez scored the second off a Luis Rodriguez assist. The third goal was bodied in by Adedoyin Adedeji in a scrum in front of the goal after another Arredondo corner. JVA travels to Jacksonville for tournament action this weekend.
