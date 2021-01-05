The Wildcats (0-0-1) opened the regular season on Monday night, with a 1-1 tie with the Henderson Lions.
The Lions came out of the gate with a high intensity, but the ‘Cats defense was able to keep them at bay in the first half to keep it 0-0 at the half. Twelve minutes into the second half, the Lions were able to score on a cross to finally solve the Palestine defense.
The Wildcats netted the equalizer eleven minutes later. Arturo Nieto received a pass from Andy Garcia, cut back on the Lions’ defender, and slotted a left-footed shot just inside the right post past the diving keeper. Time ran out as Palestine scrambled to get set up for a corner kick.
The Wildcats will continue their season this weekend at the Pine Tree Tournament, Nacogdoches and Pine Tree on Thursday, Whitehouse and Hallsville on Friday and Kilgore on Saturday.
JVA 3, Henderson 1
JVA (1-0-0) got their first regular season win on Monday night over Henderson’s JV, 3-1. Adrian Estrada headed in the first goal off a David Arredondo corner kick. Arath Chavez scored the second off a Luis Rodriguez assist. The third goal was bodied in by Adedoyin Adedeji in a scrum in front of the goal after another Arredondo corner. JVA travels to Jacksonville for tournament action this weekend.
