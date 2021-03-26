TYLER – After having to wait almost two years because of the pandemic, the 4A state-ranked #6 Palestine Wildcats (22-5-2) returned to the playoffs, capturing a bi-district championship, 2-0, over the Carthage Bulldogs Thursday evening.
Sixth-ranked Palestine had a time getting going in the first half of their first playoff run. Numerous shots at the goal were either sailed past the goal or clanked off the top of the post.
“We have to finish our opportunities better,” head coach John Absalom said. “When you let a team like Carthage stay around in the match they start gaining confidence. We just have to better at finishing when we get our chances.:
The fast, physical Bulldogs held the Wildcats scoreless in the first half. However, halfway through the second half Gary Munoz found Diego Farias for the Cats first goal of the night.
The insurance goal came late in the match when a Farias restart found Tony Garcia for the score.
Jesus Vigil got his first postseason clean sheet, with help from David Arredondo, Yoriel Reyes, Michael Chaidez, Ricoh Avila, Alex Garcia and Ian Oliva.
“I saw a lot jitters at the beginning of the game,” Absalom said. “We weren't playing the ball well. Once the game progressed we started to settle down. This experience will help us a lot moving forward.”
The Wildcats will continue the UIL playoffs with an area matchup with the winner of the Lindale-Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill. The match is tentatively set for 7pm Tuesday night at Rose Stadium. Please come out and support your Wildcats.
