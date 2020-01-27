KENNEDALE – The Palestine Wildcats (15-1-0) defeated Kennedale, 2-0, to secure their second straight Kennedale Tournament Championship Saturday.
Jose Sanchez scored both goals of the game, one from Luis Rangel and one off a restart.
Christian Hutchinson got his 11th clean sheet of the season with help from Jhan Vazquez, Brian Armenta, Yoriel Reyes, Lizardo Lemus, Alex Garcia, Michael Guzman, Esiel Vigil and Abrahan Nunez.
“We're taking what we're learning in the film room and applying it to the matches,” head coach John Absalom said. “That's all you can ask for as a coach. These guys are great athletes who are coachable.”
The Wildcats are hardly giving up any shots on frame. They secured their seventh straight shutout after knocking off Kennedale.
“We stress everyone plays defense,” Absalom said. “They're putting a lot of high pressure on opposing offenses and eliminating a lot of opportunities for them to shoot on the frame.”
The Wildcats entered the Kennedale team as MaxPrep's number one-ranked 4A team in Texas after they defeated, then top-ranked, Pittsburg.
“We have a lot of goals that are a lot further then just winning these preseason games,” Absalom said. “We don't get too high or too low. [Right now], it's not whether you win or lose but if you are playing the game the way it's supposed to be played. Right now we are.”
Full tournament results:
1/23 – Palestine 1, Mabank 0
1/23 – Palestine 1, North Dallas 0
1/24 – Palestine 2, Oak Cliff FFA 0
1/24 – Palestine 5, Graham 0
1/25 – Palestine 9, Inspired Vision 0
1/25 – Palestine 2, Kennedale 0
The Wildcats travel to play Conference 5A school Lindale tonight.
“We have to keep focus,” Absalom said. “We have a lot of goals we still have to achieve.”
