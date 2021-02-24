The 4A state-ranked #8 Palestine Wildcats (12-5-2) grinded out a win, 5-1, against the Livingston Lions to take over sole possession of the district lead on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats struck first 15 minutes in, when Tony Garcia found Diego Farias with a long pass and Farias beat the keeper to the ball and put it in the back of the net. That was the lead the ‘Cats took to the half.
The Lions tied the game nine minutes into the second half when they took a breakaway and slipped a shot between the post and the keeper. Thirty seconds later, Garcia headed in a Farias restart to retake the lead.
About ten minutes later Garcia and Farias hook up again on an almost identical restart. Alex Garcia scored the fourth goal of the game heading in an Arturo Nieto corner kick. Andy Garcia capped the scoring for the night when he took a pass from his twin brother, Tony, and buried it in the back of the net.
The victory extends the district winning streak to 58 games and the ‘Cats will take on the Diboll Lumberjacks at home on Thursday night.
Matchday 5
Palestine 5, Livingston 1
Westwood 1, Lufkin Hudson 0
Crockett 2, Diboll 1
Madisonville 3, New Waverly 2
Table- Games Played- Points (District Point Differential)
Palestine 5-15 (+15)
Livingston 5-12 (+9)
Crockett 5-9 (-2)
Diboll 5-8 (+1)
Madisonville 5-6 (-3)
Lufkin Hudson 5-4 (-4)
New Waverly 5-3 (-8)
Westwood 5-3 (-8)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.