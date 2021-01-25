LUFKIN – The 4A #6 State Ranked Wildcats (7-5-2) split their final two matches to finish out the Lufkin Hudson Tournament and close out the non-district portion of their schedule.
On Friday afternoon, the ‘Cats took on the undefeated 5A State Ranked #16 Port Neches-Groves Indians. Palestine gave the Indians all they wanted before falling. 4-3. The ‘Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the first on a Ty Carnes shot, off a Gary Munoz pass, that caused the PN-G keeper and defender to collide allowing the ball through for the goal.
The second goal was an Arturo Nieto quick restart that found the back of the net while the PNG keeper was still trying to set up his wall. The Indians came storming back with three goals to take the lead before halftime.
They scored again halfway through the second half, before the Wildcats added their third goal, a Tony Garcia shot off a Nieto assist, in a furious comeback attempt. Unfortunately, time ran out before they could find the equalizer.
On Saturday, the Wildcats claimed victory over Splendora, 2-1. Nieto once again found the back of the net, his eighth of the season, assisted by Gary Munoz. Ian Garcia added the insurance goal, assisted by Andy Garcia. The win put the Wildcats in second place in their group. Arturo Nieto and Ty Carnes were selected to the All-Tournament Team.
The Wildcats will get some time off this week to rest their legs before opening the district slate. They will try to extend their 6 year undefeated streak in district play as they host the Crockett Bulldogs on February 2nd. Last district loss was in 2014 to jacksonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.