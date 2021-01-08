LONGVIEW – The Palestine Wildcats traveled to Longview this weekend to participate in the Pine Tree tournament.
Palestine split their Thursday schedule against Nacogdoches and Pine Tree. The Wildcats fell 2-0 to Nacogdoches Dragons in their first match. Head coach John Absalom described them as “the team to beat” in this weekend's tournament.
They will also be participating in the annual East Texas shootout hosted by Palestine next weekend. It was 1-0 at halftime and they scored 20 minutes in and then scored 15 minutes in the 2nd half. Michael Chaidez and Yoriel Reyes played well.
In the nightcap, Palestine played Pine tree and won 1-0. Score was 0-0 halftime and the Wildcats were able to score with 15 minutes left in the match.
Sophomore sophomore Ty Carnes took a pass from sophomore Ian Garcia and slotted the ball into the right side netting. “A total team effort,” Absalom said.
Palestine will play Whitehouse at 11 and Hallsville at 5. Kilgore tomorrow at 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.