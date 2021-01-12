LONGVIEW – The Palestine Wildcats went 1-1-1 in their final three games of the Pine Tree invitational tournament this past weekend.
Palestine opened the tournament in nearly similar fashion as they closed it. In the first game, the ‘Cats were shutout by the 5A Nacogdoches Dragons, 2-0. In their second game of day one, Palestine defeated the 5A tournament host Pirates from Pine Tree, 1-0. Both teams played excellent defense which led to a 0-0 halftime score.
With 15 minutes left in the match, sophomore Ian Garcia found sophomore Ty Carnes who responded by slotting the ball past the keeper into the right side netting. Jesus Vigil recorded his first clean sheet of the season with assistance from defenders Chaidez, Reyes, Ricoh Avila, Ian Oliva Arturo Nieto and Tony Garcia.
Friday, the Whitehouse Wildcats bested Palestine 3-0 – with all three goals coming in the first half. Fortunately, Palestine didn't allow that lost to transition into their evening performance as they were able to come away with a 3-0 win against Hallsville.
Diego Farias scored two goals on the afternoon with Andy Garcia being responsible for the other. Ty Canes and Ian Garcia were both credited with assists.
Their final match of the tournament came Saturday against a Kilgore Bulldogs who had a pair of wins against Pine Tree and Hallsville in the tournament. They also tied Nacogdoches, 1-1, the day prior.
Palestine left their tournament finale game with their second tie of the season, 1-1.
Luis Rangel scored the lone goal for the Wildcats in the second half of play.
Palestine sits 6-2-2 on the season as they prepare for their annual Wildcat Classic tournament this weekend.
