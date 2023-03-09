The Palestine Wildcats captured the second leg of the Dogwood Derby, with a 6-0 victory over crosstown rival Westwood, running their district winning streak to 94 games.
The Wildcats scored their first goal less than a minute into the game when Tony Sanchez found Tony Garcia who found the back of the net. Mario Escalante scored the second goal when he stole a ball and ripped a shot past the keeper. After that, Ty Carnes started handing out assists, four in all. His first two went to Reece Garcia to end the half with a 4-0 lead. In the second half, he found Sebastian Ledesma and Escalante to round out the scoring.
Justus Musil grabbed the clean sheet with the help of Chris Vigil, Ledesma, Ricoh Avila, Juan Lopez, Diego Oliva, Raydon Vasquez, Cruz Villanueva, Andy Marroquin and David Arredondo.
The Wildcats will celebrate the senior class at home against the Lufkin Hudson Hornets this Friday night.
Standings Games Played-Points. (District Goal Differential)
x-Palestine 11-33 (+33)
x-Jacksonville 11-30 (+25)
Madisonville 11-21 (+5)
Crockett 11-16 (-3)
Lufkin Hudson 11-16 (-4)
Diboll 11-13 (-4)
e-Westwood 11-3 (-19)
e-Trinity 11-0 (-33)
x-clinched playoffs; e-eliminated from playoffs
Tuesday’s Games
Madisonville 6, Trinity 1
Jacksonville 8, Crockett 1
Palestine 6, Westwood 0
Diboll 2, Lufkin Hudson 2 (Diboll wins pks)
