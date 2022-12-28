PALESTINE -- The Wildcats played host to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats for their third scrimmage.
The night started off rocky as the JVB dropped their contest to Sulphur Springs, 8-1. They played valiantly but could not neutralize the visitor's speed, and the wheels came off in the final 10 minutes when they gave up 3 goals. Joseph Aceituno was the ‘Cats lone goal scorer.
JVA got into the win column for the second straight game defeating the SS Wildcats JVA, 2-1. The Wildcats struck first when Adrian Estrada stole a pass and then converted the goal. Sulphur Springs tied it just before the half on a corner kick. Jalbert Sandoval scored the decisive goal off a Carlos Martinez cross.
Varsity rounded out the evening by posting a 3-2 victory over the visiting Wildcats. Palestine pounced in the first minute of the game when Tony Garcia scored off a keeper deflection that dropped at his feet. Ty Carnes added an insurance goal when he ran through a redirected Garcia cross and put it in the back of the net. Sulphur Springs scored two goals in two minutes about halfway through the first half to tie the game. Andy Garcia would untie it after receiving a Sebastian Hernandez-Ledesma pass and scoring a laser from distance with about 10 minutes left in the first half. That would be all the scoring for the night.
The Wildcats will be back in action on December 29th with three matches in Henderson that morning and early afternoon.
