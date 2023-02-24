Tuesday evening was shaping up as a Battle of the Titans and the game lived up to the hype, with the 4A #1 Palestine Wildcats (19-0-1) getting past the #6 Jacksonville Indians, 3-0, in a game that was much closer than the score indicated. The Wildcats were also able to extend their district winning streak to 90 games and their defensive scoreless streak to 785 minutes.
After much intense back and forth, the Wildcats found the back of the net with 14 minutes left in the first half. Tony Garcia took a Raydon Vasquez pass and after some fancy footwork slipped the ball past the keeper. The second goal, Mario Escalante stole a pass, moved toward the goal and ripped a shot that curved just inside the post. The ‘Cats took a 2-0 lead into the half. The second half was again a stalemate until three minutes left in the game when Tony Sanchez beat the keeper and defender to the ball on a Juan Lopez freekick and passed the ball into the goal for the third and final goal of the game.
Justus Musil earned the clean sheet, making 8 saves, the most action he has had in a game this year. Lopez, Rico Avila, David Arredondo, Sebastian Ledesma, Diego Oliva and Colt James battled the skilled Indian offense, with Oliva sweeping one off the goal line and blocking several other shots with his body.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday at home against the Diboll Lumberjacks.
