Frankston Maidens vs. McLeod
- Game 1 – Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Spring Hill
- Game 2 – Friday, 5 p.m. at Spring Hill
- Game 3 (if needed) will follow game 2.
Notes: The Frankston Maidens secured the bi-district championship with a late-game 14-13 win over the Overton Lady Mustangs Friday. Now they move on to face a McLeod team who is coming off of an three-game series against Rivercrest (1-3, 12-2, 12-3). McLeod was the winner of District 18-2A after going undefeated. Five of their past six wins have all seen them reach double-digit runs during the contest. Simalarly, the Maidens have reached double-digit runs in six of their last seven wins. Strong hitting from Kelsey Sexton, Kassity Staines and Julianna Gould has been the catalyst for the Maidens strong start in the playoffs. Winners of this series will move on to face the winner of sixth-ranked Como-Pickton and Kerens.
Grapeland Sandietts vs. Thorndale
- Game 1 – Friday, 7 p.m. at Madisonville High School
- Game 2 – Saturday, 1 p.m. at Madisonville High School
- Game 3 (if needed) will follow game 2.
Notes: The Grapeland Sandiettes are pinned against 10th ranked Thorndale after Grapeland's 16-6 win over Normangee. Thorndale, winners of District 27-2A, blasted Harper in the bi-district round, 25-4. Thorndale enters this matchup boasting a 12-game winning streak that stretches back to their first game of district play. Grapeland has stacked back-to-back wins together as they look to make it three straight Friday. The winner of this series will play the winnerof Bremond and Centerville in the Regional Quarterfinals.
Neches Lady Tigers, vs. Bloomburg
- Regional Quarterfinals – Friday, 6 p.m. at Longview
Notes: The Neches Lady Tigers come into this match fresh off a bye during the bi-district round. Their ranked fourth in the TGCA polls and match up against fifth-ranked Bloomburg. Bloomburg shutout Yantis, 7-0, in their bi-district match. Both Neches and Bloomburg come into this contest as the number-one seeds from their district. Bloomburg finished 6-1 in their division. Winner of this match will advance to play either sixth-ranked Saltillo or Union Grove.
