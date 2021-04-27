Frankston Maidens

The Frankston Maidens will play the Overton Lady Mustangs in the bi-district round of the playoffs Wednesday.

Frankston Maidens vs. Overton Lady Mustangs

  • Game 1 – 4/28, 4 p.m. at Overton High School
  • Game 2 – 4/30, 5 p.m. at Frankston High School
  • Game 3 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 2, if neccessary. 

Grapeland Sandiettes vs. Buffalo Lady Bison

  • Game 1 – 4/29, 7:30 p.m. at Buffalo

Cayuga Ladycats vs. Union Grove Lady Lions

  • Game 1 – 4/29, 5:30 p.m., at Cayuga High School
  • Game 2 – 4/30, 7 p.m., at Union Grove High School
  • Game 3 – 5/1, 1 p.m., flip for site

Neches Lady Tigers (bye)

The Neches Lady Tigers finished first in 1A and second in 2A behind Martin’s Mill. They will enjoy a bye in the first round (bi-district) and will play the winner of Bloomburg and Yantis in the second round (regional quarterfinals /1A skips Area in softball).

Bloomburg and Yantis play Saturday, May 1st at 6pm in Hooks.

