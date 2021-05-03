UNION GROVE – The Cayuga Ladycats season came to an end Saturday with an 11-1 lost against Union Grove.
Cayuga watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in their 10-ru loss loss to Union Grove on Saturday. Union Grove scored on a double by Mia Rust and an error in the first inning.
The Ladycats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Union Grove. Union Grove outhit Cayuga 9-7 in the contest. The Ladycats also committed eight errors in the field.
Union Grove got things started in the first inning. Rust doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Union Grove scored six runs in the second inning. Union Grove's big inning was driven by an error on a ball put in play by Rust and Katelyn Vaughn, a triple by Emily Bible, a single byGracie Winn, and a double by Lainey Ledbetter.
Gracie Conrad was in the circle for Cayuga. The righthander lasted four and a third innings, allowing nine hits and 11 runs while striking out one.
Alexis Chambers, Hailey Karnes, Bree Daniel, Madi Mills, Belle Mills, Paige Fowler, and Conradall had one hit for Cayuga.
Game 1: Cayuga Drops Game One
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats opened their first game of the 2021 playoffs with a 20-0 loss against the Union Grove Lady Lions.
The Ladycats fell behind early and was unable to dig out of an early 4-0 deficit after the first inning.
Union Grove scored on a single by Katelyn Vaughn, a double by Emily Bible, and a single by Gracie Winn in the first inning to build early momentum.
Madi Mills was first at bat for Cayuga in the bottom of the first inning. Mills cracked a pop pout to left field to give the Ladycats their first out. Paige Fowler was struck out on her first at bat and Alexis Gray swung a pop out to shortstop on Cayuga's final at bat of the inning.
Union Grove continued their first inning momentum and began the second inning with back-to-back singles.
Union Grove's Suarez sacrificed her at bat with a bunt that was scooped by Alexis Chambers and tossed to first base. With their first out, the Lady Lions still had two remaining runners on third and second base.
A pair of doubles followed as Union Grove extended their lead to 7-0. A triple in the latter part of the inning moved their lead to 8-0.
Cayuga faced an 8-0 deficit as Hailey Karnes stepped to the plate at the bottom of the second inning. Karnes and Kylee Mitchell were both struckout.
Gracie Conrad had her fly ball tracked in by Union Grove's center fielder.
The Lady Lions scored eight runs in the third inning and four total runs in the final two innings before the game was called.
A single by Kylee Mitchell in the fifth inning was one of the positives for Cayuga.
Alexis Chambers started the game for the Ladycats, The righty went three innings, allowing 16 runs on 17 hits and striking out three. Gracie Conrad threw two innings in relief.
Conrad and Mitchell each collected one hit to lead Cayuga.
Cayuga returns to the field today, 7 p.m. at Union Grove. A loss would end Cayuga's playoff run, while a win would force a third game that will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. The teams would flip for site.
