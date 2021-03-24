PALESTINE – An early 4-0 lead for the Elkhart Lady Elks was enough to put away the Westwood Lady Panthers Tuesday evening.
The Lady Panthers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 5-2 loss to Elkhart. The Lady Elks got their offense going in the first inning on a single by Haleigh Hughes, a walk by Emily Livel in the second inning and a walk by Lynsie Walding later in the second.
The Lady Elks dugout was fired up from the opening pitch of Tuesday's rivalry match. Hughes singled on a 0-2 count as Walding scored.
Westwood was shutout in the first inning thanks to a ground out, strikeout and dropped third strike.
Claire Herring kept things moving for the Lady Elks at the top of the second inning with a single to center field on a 1-1 count. A walk put a pair of runners on base for Elkhart, which was followed by another walk that gave the Lady Elks their second run of the game.
A fly out registered Elkhart's second out of the inning, but still presented the opportunity for Camryn Smith to score after tagging up.
The fourth walk of the inning earned the Lady Elks their fourth run of the inning before another fly out from Emma Hollingsworth closed the inning.
Lively toed the rubber for Elkhart. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out four and walking zero.
Allison Nichols led things off in the circle for the Lady Panthers as she allowed five hits and five runs while striking out 14.
Both teams tied in hits at five. Brandi Douglas and Nichols each collectde two hits to lead Westwood.
Herring led Elkhart with three hits in four at bats.
