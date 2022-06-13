Elkhart Lady Elks Lynsie Walding headlined the District 20-3A Superlatives as she was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Walding was one of the driving forces behind the Lady Elks bi-district round qualifying team. She was second on the team in hits with 38. She collected eight singles, 11 doubles and four triples. She also rocketed 11 home runs during the season, while putting forth 29 RBIs.
Walding was also in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Elks as she recorded 86 total strikeouts. In the field, she had 31 assists and 11 putouts.
Haleigh Hughes, Emily Lively and Londyn Holland were all first-team honorees for the Lady Elks. Hughes led the team in hitting with 45 hits. Hughes also put up 21 singles, 12 doubles and seven home runs. She had a team best of 39 RBIs. Hughes also had a team best of 120 putouts.
Holland was third in hits with 37. She also had two home runs and 15 RBI. Holland was third on the team with 41 putouts.
Zaylean Gonzalez was the Westwood Lady Panthers lone representative on the All-District first team. Graci Weston, Madi Joslin, Ally Nichols and Brandi Douglas were second-team honorees for the Lady Panthers.
Cami Pyeatt and Claire Herring – who led the Lady Elks in putouts with 134 – made the second team.
Hannah Holloway, Macy Gonzalez and Haley were Elkhart’s honorable mentions. Harless Autery, Lillie Mack and Jaysa Coney were honorable mentions for Westwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.