MADISONVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell victim to a six-homer day from Thorndals in the second game of their area round series against the Lady Bulldogs Saturday.
The Sandiettes faced an uphill battle against 10th ranked Thorndale after surrending 15 runs to them in their game one loss. Thorndale opened up scoring in the first inning, when they singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Thorndale took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. Grapeland notched four runs in the second inning. Kiera Decluette, Cutshaw, and Lively each collected one hit to lead Grapeland in their first game.
The Sandiettes opended the first inning of game two already outpacing where they were Friday night. Decluette stepped to the plate on her first at bat and punched a fly ball triple right field.
A pair of single from Kayleigh Lively and Jaycee Graham put Grapeland in line to take an early 2-0 advantage.
A sac fly from Haley Boehm allowed Lively to record Grapeland's third run of the game. The Sandiettes continued their scoring pace with a ground out RBI from Kalani Barnett.
Grapeland took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the first inning. Thorndale quickly looked to regain momentum. A sacrifice bunt earned them their first run after an overthrow to first base gave the Lady Bulldogs a window of opportunity.
A double, followed by the first of two first inning home runs, trimmed Grapeland's lead to one before the second homer of the inning gave Thorndale a 5-4 advantage.
The Sandiettes remained composed as a RBI single from Graham at the top of the second locked the game at five.
However, precise hitting from Thorndale showcase itseld in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Bulldogs recorded four home runs in the inning, which broke the game open at 17-6 following the conclusion of the inning.
Thorndale scored six additional runs in their final two innings to close the book on Grapeland's season, 23-5.
