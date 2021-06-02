Grapeland Sandiette Kiera DeCluette highlighted the 25-2A District Superlatives as she was named the District's Most Valuable Defensive Player.
DeCluette was astounding for Grapeland this past year. Her 76 putouts were the team high in the field.
And her fielding percentage was third highest on the team (.865).
DeCluette also led the Sandiettes in hits (27) with 11 singles, four doubles and six triples. She also cracked a team best six homers on the season to go along with her 14 RBIs – not to mention her 32 scored runs.
Her .551 batting average was also the team's best. Decluette signed her National letter of intent last month to play softball at Navarro College. She pairs this year's defensive MVP accolade with her offensive district MVP award a few seasons prior.
DeCluette wrapped up her senior season by helping the Sandiettes claim the bi-district championship in 16-6 win over Normangee where she led her team with three hits in four at bats.
Jaycee Graham was the lone representative for the Sandiettes on the first team. Graham was Grapeland's main stay on the mound. She recorded 81 strikeouts and had an Earned Run Average of 5.958.
Graham was third on the team in hits (19_ with 14 singles, three doubles and one triple. She also knocked one home run to go along with her 18 RBIs.
Her .352 batting average was third best on the team.
Kayleigh Lively, MaKayla McCombs and Jessi Cunningham were all second team honorees for Grapeland. Lively was second on the team in total hits (22) and had the second best batting average (.386).
Haley Boehm was a honorable mention, though she was second on the team with 71 putouts.
Slocum's Bella McNeil was the only Lady Mustang present on the All-District first team.
Emma Gibson, Marlee Lasiter and Rayli Teams all were honored on the second team.
