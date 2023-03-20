MEXIA – A grand slam, seven RBI and 5-for-5 at bat highlighted Elkhart Lady Elk Londyn Holland’s night in their 20-4 win over the Mexia Ladycats Friday.
Holland enjoyed a special night against Mexia in their highest scoring output of the season. Holland singled in the first, singled in the second, doubled in the third and fourth before smacking a grand slam in the fifth inning.
Already leading 13-4 with the bases loaded, Holland stepped to the plate with the Lady Elks already down two outs. First pitch put the count at 0-1. Second pitch was sent out the park as the Lady Elk runners ran the bases to extend their lead to 17-4.
Their hot streak at the plate didn’t end there as Hannah Holloway and Calli Boyd both produced RBI down the stretch of the fifth inning. Holloway doubled on a line drive to left field, while Boyd singled on a ground ball to shortstop.
Holloway was second on the teams in hits as she went 4-for-5 at the plate with four RBI. She also finished with four RBI. Sarah Lott, Camryn Smith, Boyd and Ella Lively all registered two hits for the Lady Elks who outhit Mexia 19-4. Smith was third on the team with two RBI.
Lott was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Elks. She allowed four hits and four runs over five innings with seven strikeouts.
The Lady Elks have now won two of their previous three games after outlasting Westwood, 7-6, before falling to Franklin 11-0. Holland, Lott and Boys led the Lady Elks in their win over Westwood with two hits. Lott and Holland both also registered doubles during that game.
Holloway and Holland both had a pair of doubles Friday to add onto Lott’s double. The Lady Elks return home Tuesday to host the Groesbeck Lady Goats.
