ELKHART – An eight-run third inning was the catalyst behind the Elkhart Lady Elks 10-0 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers Monday evening.
A slow start to the game developed into a hitting extravaganza for the Lady Elks in the bottom of the third. After neither side registered runs in the first two innings, the Lady Elks walked into the third inning looking to take control of the ball game.
Hadley Waldon and Gabriella Garcia both singled to begin the inning. Next to the plate was Londyn Holland who has been one of Elkhart’s best hitters throughout the season.
With two runners on base, Holland blasted her first bat deep left field for her third home run of the season – giving the Lady Elks a 3-0 lead.
After two of their next three runners was walked, the Lady Elks scored their fourth run on a fly out toward center field. Ella Lively singled on a pop fly to right field for their fifth run of the inning.
Waldon doubled on her second at-bat of the inning, scoring three runs for the Lady Elks. With a commanding 8-0 lead, Elkhart sat in control until the game was called in the fifth inning.
Sarah Lott scored their final runs on a two-run single. Lott was their leading pitcher and finished with six strikeouts, while allowing just two runs. Lott led the Lady Elks at the plate as well, finishing 3-for-4. Holland and Waldon followed – both going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Zaylean Gonzalez and Emily Hodge both registered one hit for the Lady Panthers. Ally Nichols stood in as a pitcher and finished with four strikeouts.
