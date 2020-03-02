The Elkhart Lady Elks put on a show at the Lone Star tournament this past weekend. The Lady Elks bested Crossroads and Carlisle twice during the tournament in dominate fashion.
Elkhart bested Crossroads in their first meeting, 10-0, behind a six-run second inning. Gracie Johnson was brilliant on the rubber Friday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead Elkhart.
Alana Canaday, Jaci Jordan, Macy Gonzales, Ashlyn Matter, Johnson and Haleigh Hughes powered their big inning with RBIs.
Canaday got their offense rolling in the second frame on a fly ball to center field. Hughes capped off their Lady Elks impressive inning with a single on a fly ball to left field for their final run of the inning.
Johnson took the win for the Lady Elks after allowing zero hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
The Lady Elks collected 13 hits. Mattern went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Elks.
Lynsie Walding drove in five on two hits to lead the Lady Elks past Carlisle 15-1. Haleigh Hughes got Elkharton the board in the first inning on a single. Another impressive inning came in the fifth when the Lady Elks stacked together seven runs. Jaci Jordan, Macy Gonzales, Laynee Holland and Walding powered the big inning with RBIs.
Elkhart totaled 17 hits. Elkhart mirrored their impressive performance with a 15-0 performance against Carlisle in their second bout.
Gracie Johnson threw a complete game shutout. Johnson allowed two hits over four innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Another five-run second inning drove home the Lady Elks dominant win. Alana Canaday led the Elks with two hits in two at bats.
Elkhart had two players that stole at two bases in Emma Hollingsworth and and Jaci Jordan.
The Lady Elks wrapped up their winning spree with a 17-0 victory over Crossroads.
Lynsie Walding threw the shutout as she allowed one hit and struck out eight in five innings. Elkhart was boosted by Walding who went 4-for-4 at the plate. She doubled in the first, homered in the third, singled in the fourth and doubled in the forth.
Ashlyn Matter put the Lady Elks on the board in the first inning when she singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Elkhart's customary big inning came in the fourth inning where they put up 10 runs. The strike was led by Gracie Johnson, Walding, Mattern, Macy Gonzales, Cami Pyeatt and Jaci Jordan, who all drove runs.
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Thursday, 2/27
Royse City 13, Westwood 2
Pleasant Grove Hawks 8, Westwood 3
Grapeland 2, West Sabine 1
Grapeland 12, Garrison 1
Friday, 2/28
Marshall 8, Westwood 2
Westwood 8, Kilgore 2
Grapeland 15, Shelbyville 0
Grapeland 9, Caney Creek 1
Saturday, 2/29
Livingston 3, Grapeland 0
Grapeland 7, Central Heights 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.