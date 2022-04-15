ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks extended their win streak to five Thursday after defeating the Teague Lady Lions 6-2.
It has been a fruitful moth for the Lady Elks heading into Thursday’s district contest against Teague. Twice they’ve put up double digit runs. Twice they’ve held teams to only two runs and they’ve also included a shutout of Crockett, 15-0, into their win streak.
Though Thursday was their lowest run total of their five-game win streak, it was still more than enough to take the win over Teague.
A three-run third inning is what took stronghold of the game for Elkhart as they trailed 2-1 heading into the inning. Lynsie Walding scored in the first inning on an error from a ball put in play by Haleigh Hughes.
Similarly, the Lady Elks got their second run of the game in the bottom of the third when Cami Pyeatt scored from an error on a ball put in play by Hughes.
With two runners on base, Londyn Holland connected on a home run deep pass center field to give the Lady Elks their first lead of the game. Elkhart held Teague without run in the final five innings, but did add to their run total thanks to a two-run sixth inning.
Walding was on the mound for Elkhart as she finished with five strikeouts and only allowed four hits. Hadley Waldon and Holland each managed one hit to lead Elkhart.
