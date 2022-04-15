Funeral service for Sharon Delois Parks, 56, of Oakwood passed away on Wed., April 6, 2022 in Oakwood, TX. Viewing will be held on Friday, April 15 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sat., April 16 at Brown Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood at 2 p.m. w…