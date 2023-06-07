Elkhart Lady Elks Londyn Holland and Sarah Lott were named to the All-District first team. Westwood’s Zaylean Gonzalez represented the Lady Panthers on the All-District first team.
Holland and Lott were the leading hitters for the Lady Elks. Lott collected 20 hits and nine RBI. Holland was their second-leading hitter, leader in RBI and homerun leader. She had 16 hits, 18 RBI and four homeruns. Lott also had 83 strikeouts during her time on the mound.
Gonzalez led the Lady Panthers in most of their statistical categories. Gonzalez had 30 hits, 32 RBI and 26 runs scored. She also led them with seven home runs. She was also an Academic All-District honoree.
Graci Weston, Ally Nichols, Emily Hodge and Harlee Autery represented Westwood on the All-District second team. Weston and Nichols tied for second on the team in hits with 29. Nichols finished with 14 RBI, while Weston had 22 RBI and 34 runs scored. Weston also added five home runs. Nichols had 30 runs scored. Nichols was also their primary pitcher on the mound as she finished the season with 147 strikeouts.
Autery and Hodge were fourth and fifth, respectively, in hits for Westwood. Autery finished with 26 hits, 19 RBI and nine runs scored. Hodge collected 20 hits and 11 RBI with three runs scored.
Camryn Smith, Hannah Holloway and Cali Boyd represented the Lady Elks on the All-District second team. Holloway was third on the team in RBI (8). Smith was fourth (6). Smith was fourth in runs scored (7).
Ella Lively and Hadley Waldon were honorable mentions for Elkhart. Madi Joslin and Bryanna Hyde were honorable mentions for Westwood.
Waldon, Gabriella Gatica, Lively, Boyd and Addison Knight were Academic All-District. Taunee Ashford, Lilli Mack, Gonzalez, Weston and Nichols were Academic All-District for the Lady Panthers.
Weston also earned Academic All-State first-team honors.
