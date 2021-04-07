CROCKETT – The Elkhart Lady Elks grabbed another district win in a big way with 14 total runs in their win over the Crockett Lady Dawgs Tuesday.
The Lady Elks notched five runs in the second inning. Their big inning was driven by singles by Haleigh Hughes, Laynee Holland and Lynsie Walding.
However, the highlight of the night came in the fifth inning when Hughes socked a homer outside the fences.
The Lady Elks totaled 11 hits in the game. Emma Hollingsworth, Hughes, and Emily Lively all managed multiple hits for Elkhart. Hollingsworth led her team with three hits in four at bats. E
Walding led things off on the rubber for the Lady Elks. The righthander surrendered one run on zero hits over four innings, striking out five.
The Lady Elks will return to the field Friday as they host Groesbeck.
