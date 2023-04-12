ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks got their second win over the Mexia Ladycats Tuesday in a 11-2 victory.
After putting up 20 runs in their first meeting against Mexia, the Lady Elks came back with another double-run performance Tuesday night.
The Lady Elks posted four runs in the first three innings before their five-run fourth inning. Hannah Holloway doubled on a fly ball to centerfield in the first inning where they scored their first run of the game.
Calli Boyd also doubled on her first at bat to secure the Lady Elks second run of the inning. Sarah Lott, Holloway and Hadley Waldon all drove in runs during the fourth inning.
Lott led things off in the circle for the Lady Elks. The lefthander lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Holloway led Elkhart Varsity Lady Elks with three hits in four at bats. Lott, Boyd and Breanna McCormick each collected one hit.
