The Westwood Lady Panthers bounced back from their rough weekend with a 10-0 win over Douglass Monday evening.
Lady Panther Taelor Herrington lasted six innings, allowed two hits, while striking out eight and walking zero.
Westwood put up seven runs in the fourth inning after carrying a 1-0 lead into that frame. A pair of singles from Herrington and Ally got the offense rolling for the Lady Panthers in their fourth-inning explosion.
Jaysa Coney came in as a courtesy runner for Herrington. Coney scored on a fielder's chocie from Mahli. A couple errors on the part of Douglass allowed Mahli and Ally to extend the Lady Panthers lead to 4-0.
A pair of errors on balls put in play by Riley Smart and Kaitlyn Sumrow and a single form Jaci Weston accounted for the last four runs of the inning for Westwood.
Westwon led the Lady Panthers two two hits in four at bats. Westwood didn't commit a single error through six innings.
Westwood's final two runs came in the sixth inning on singles from Lexi Ballard and Mahli. Westwood had five players that stole at least two bases. Ally led the way with two.
The Lady Panthers prepare to travel to White Oak for their softball tournament this weekend.
