The Westwood Lady Panthers took the lead late in the game in their 21-11 victory over Groesbeck Friday. The game was tied at nine with Westwood batting in the top of the eighth when Taelor Herrington doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
The Lady Panthers jumped out in front of Groesbeck early thanks to a three-run inning in the first. Herrington drove in one when she singled. A Nichols singled on a fly ball to center field later in the inning, scoring two runs.
The Lady Panthers notched four runs in the third inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The offensive onslaught was led by Kaitlyn Sumrow, Makenzie Nettles and Riley Smart, all driving in runs in the frame.
Groesbeck recovered in the bottom of the fourth inning with a four-run display. Their momentum carried over into the fifth frame as they took the lead on a five-run inning.
A pair of doubles in the fifth, a single and a sacrifice fly all made up the offensive performance from Groesbeck during the fifth frame.
The Lady Panthers powered back to knot the game at nine in the sixth inning. Sumrow singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Westwood regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning for good.
Herrington toed the rubber for the Lady Panthers. She went eight innings, allowing 11 runs on 16 hits, striking out two and walking one.
Both teams were solid at the plate as they each totaled 16 hits. Jaci Weston, Herrington and Smart each managed three hits to lead the Lady Panthers.
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
SOFTBALL
Elkhart 12, Teague 6
Gracie Johnson: 3-for-5 at bat
Alana Canaday: 3-for5 at bat
Haleigh Hughes: 2-for-2 at bat
